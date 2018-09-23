× 1 killed, 2 others injured in Parkway Village shooting

Memphis, Tenn. — A Saturday night shooting in Parkway Village has left two people injured and one person dead.

Police say the shooting happened in the 4000 block of Cottonwood at around 11:20 p.m. Saturday night.

Officers found one victim dead on the scene. Police say two other victims later showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds.

One victim originally gave officers false information about where he had been shot, but investigators were able to determine that they had been involved in the Cottonwood shooting.

Police say one victim has been released from the hospital, while the other is in critical condition.

Investigators have not determined what led to this shooting, Officers located spent cartridge casings, money and dice inside of the home.

No arrests have been made this point.

If you have any information regarding this homicide, please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.