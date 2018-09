× Shooting victim shows up at church in Whitehave

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating an incident after a shooting victim showed up at a church in Whitehaven.

It happened around four Saturday afternoon in the 4300 block of Horn Lake road.

Police say one man was taken to the hospital but he’s expected to be okay.

The victim told police someone drove up to him in a Chevy Tahoe and shot him.

If you have any information about the incident, call CrimeStoppers at 528-cash.