Several people injured in multi-car crash in Raleigh

Memphis, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating a multi-car crash that has injured at least four people.

Memphis police are on the scene at New Allen Road & Ridgemont Avenue, near Keystone Elementary School.

Two victims have been transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say at least two other victims have been transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.