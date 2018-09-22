× Police: Men arrested for shooting 6-year-old

Memphis, Tenn. — Two Memphis men have been arrested for a shooting that left a 6-year-old child in critical condition.

Jacquez Howell and Larry Perry were arrested Friday for a shooting that happened outside of the Goodwill Village apartments in August of 2018.

A 6-year-old boy was shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He had to undergo several surgeries for his injuries.

The victim’s aunt told WREG that the victim was sitting in a car with his parents when the shooting happened.

According to an affidavit obtained by WREG, Howell and Perry were developed as people of interest in the shooting. Witnesses were able to positively identify them in a six-person photographic line-up.

Both men have been charged with four counts of attempted first degree murder and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony. They are expected to be in court Monday morning.