× Namesake of Ole Miss school asks to have name removed from journalism school

OXFORD, Miss. — A prominent Ole Miss Alumnus and Donor Ed Meek is asking the University to remove his name from the journalism school, following a controversial social media post.

Meek’s facebook post showed a picture of two African-American women whose faces were blurred on the Oxford square.

In the post, meek wrote that he was concerned about what was happening on the square late at night after a football game.

One of the women in the photo — Memphian mahogany Jordan — called the post racist and misogynistic.

Meek posted an apology on Facebook saying that’s not how he intended the post to come across.

Around 8:30 Saturday night Meek posted a message on Facebook saying he asked Ole Miss to remove his name from the School of Journalism and New Media.

He says he loved Ole Miss too much to prevent it from reaching its highest potential.

“I heartily apologize to all I have offended,” Meek wrote in the post.

Friday many condemned Meek’s post.

People have left comments on Meek’s post supporting him.

“Ed, I am proud to call you friend, mentor, and former employer!” Karen Hardin-Nester wrote on Facebook.