× 2 people injured in 6-car crash in Nutbush

Memphis, Tenn. — Memphis police say two people were injured in a six-car crash in the Nutbush area.

The crash happenedĀ at the intersection of Jackson Avenue & Gragg Avenue.

Officers responded to the call at around noon.

Police say that two victims were transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.

There is no word on what caused the crash.