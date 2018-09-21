× Wrestler-turned-mayor to become WWE’s Kane once again

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A new Tennessee mayor who’s also a semi-retired pro wrestler will once again don his “Kane” gear to participate in the WWE Super Show-Down pay-per-view event in Australia.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said Wednesday the Oct. 6 event is what he and WWE CEO Vince McMahon agreed to when Jacobs’ election became likely. While campaigning, Jacobs said he wanted to focus on running the county, but wouldn’t rule out a special appearance.

The Melbourne event is billed as the largest collection of WWE superstars and legends to appear in Australia.

Jacobs also announced WWE will donate $100,000 to the Knoxville Public Safety Foundation “in appreciation for making a series of appearances for WWE this fall.” It’s unclear how many other events Jacobs might do.