Wanted man found hiding in Arkansas chicken coop

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. — Two eagle-eyed deputies caught a wanted man who tried to hide in a chicken coop, the Cross County sheriff said.

The deputies were patrolling around Hickory Ridge, Arkansas on Tuesday when they spotted a man walking in a yard who they knew was wanted on several felony warrants out of St. Francis County.

They chased the man, who was later find hiding in a neighbor’s chicken coop. Authorities said he had 51 grams of methamphetamine and a loaded handgun on him when he was captured.

Dustin Manues will be extradited to the St. Francis County Jail. In addition to his prior warrants, he now faces several charges related to drug possession, firearm possession and fleeing police.