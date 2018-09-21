× Tigers likely to trounce South Alabama on Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the third time this season, the Memphis Tigers are heavy favorites this weekend.

The University of Memphis is favored by 30 points Saturday night against South Alabama.

The likelihood is the Tigers will do to the Jaguars what they did to both Mercer and Georgia State — win in blowout fashion.

But Head Coach Mike Norvell is quick to keep his team focused, despite the spread.

“This opponent is very capable,” Norvell said. “This opponent can definitely come in here and present us with some challenges. We’re going to have to play really well. I’m always honest with our guys and I tell them what I think, and this opponent is very, very capable.”