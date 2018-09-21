× Raleigh house fire claims two lives

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were killed Friday night in a house fire in Raleigh.

Memphis fire crews responded to Houghton Place near Epping Way about 8:30. The fire was under control by 9:30.

Lt. Wayne Cooke with MFD said two people were found unresponsive inside the house.

The victims’ names and ages were not released.

Mike Malone, a friend of the family who was on the scene, said an elderly couple lived in the house. Their son returned to the house Friday to find it in flames, he said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.