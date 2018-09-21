× Police: Stepfather arrested after 6-year-old beaten to death with extension cord, belt

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after he reportedly beat his stepson to death inside an apartment near the airport.

Police responded to the 4200 block of Pine Hollow after receiving a call from the fire department asking for assistance. When they arrived, they found first responders helping a six-year-old boy in the back of an ambulance.

Police said the boy had multiple injuries and was unresponsive. He was rushed to the hospital in extremely critical condition where he later died.

Hospital staff later told investigators the boy had multiple injuries consistent with him being whipped. They also noted that the boy appeared to have been abused for quite some time. He had new injuries as well as older injuries that had already healed over.

According to police, the only adult in the apartment at the time was the boy’s step father, Donald Rich. He told investigators the boy suddenly began to throw up and then became unresponsive.

After being detained for questioning Rich reportedly added new details to his story saying he had whipped the child with an extension cord and belt.

At this time, Rich has been charged with aggravated child abuse. It’s unclear if additional charges will be filed.