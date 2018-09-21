× Memphis driver arrested following alleged road rage chase down North Germantown Parkway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis driver was arrested after allegedly chasing another driver down North Germantown Parkway during a road rage incident.

The female driver told police the incident began when she blew her horn at the male driver. She didn’t say what he did to warrant the action, but said afterwards she immediately began taking pictures and video of the man on her phone.

When they reached North Germantown Parkway and Club Parkway she said the man got out of his Hyundai Sonata and approached her vehicle while pulling a gun from his waistband. She said she sped away but was followed to Bonnie Lane where the man allegedly pulled up beside her and pointed the weapon at her.

According to police, the woman was able to get a picture of the man and take video of parts of the incident.

The suspect in that video was Antonio Abrams, police said.

Abrams reportedly admitted to being involved in the road rage incident, but only because the female started taking pictures on him. He said he got out of his car to ask her why she was recording him.

He also told police he did not point his gun at her.

Abrams was charged with aggravated assault.