Man accused of harboring underage runaways released on $100 bond

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 19-year-old man was taken into custody after he was allegedly found inside an abandoned apartment with two underage runaways.

According to police, the 12 and 13 year old girls were reported missing late Wednesday evening.

While tracking down leads, authorities said they received a tip saying the two girls had been spotted at an abandoned apartment on Kirby Trees Drive. Once they arrived at the home, the two girls reportedly took off running along with two males.

One of the males got away, but the second, Tyrone Robinson, and the two girls were detained.

Police said Robinson was harboring the two girls and even aided the children in escaping from the custody of their legal guardians or law enforcement.

Inside the abandoned apartment, officers said they also discovered an air mattress, blankets and several new and used condoms. However, it appears police have not yet determined if the condoms belonged to Robinson or the other male who escaped due to the suspect only being charged with criminal trespass, contributing to the delinquency of a child and harboring a runaway child.

Robinson was released on a $100 bond.He’s scheduled to appear in court on Friday.