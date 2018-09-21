Strickland: 40 instances of officers not following body camera protocol

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — “The notion that cameras were turned off before the shooting is disturbing to me. I’ll say it again. It’s unacceptable. It’s inexcusable and it will not be tolerated. Period.”

That’s what Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland had to say during a news conference on Friday just days after an officer-involved shooting left one man injured. It’s the first time the mayor – who has been out of town this week- has spoken in person about the incident which has left whole lot of questions. Namely why the three officers involved turned off their body and dash cameras.

But speaking to reporters on Friday, Strickland revealed that this certainly wasn’t the first time officers have failed to follow department policy in regards to body and dash cameras, which are there for their, as well as citizen, safety.

The mayor stated he’s aware of 40 or so instances when officers have been disciplined for cutting off the cameras. He said in those cases the officers were trained on the proper procedure but just failed to follow through.

“We have thousands of cameras out there and we need to use them correctly,” Strickland said.

Strickland also reiterated the fact that he fully supports Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings, his department and his decision to ask the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to take the lead. The state agency will lead the shooting investigation while the Memphis Police Department conducts an investigation into the violation of department policy.

He also said he’s directed City Hall to provide support and all available resources in order to get the answers to the questions we all have. In the meantime, he asked the victim’s family and the citizens of Memphis to be patient and allow state authorities to conduct a thorough and honest investigation.

The mayor has not spoken with the victim’s mother but said he is open to meeting with her.