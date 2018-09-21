Live at 9: Changes to MATA, Memphis International Auto Show & Rod Man

Big changes coming to MATA

Some big changes are coming to the Memphis Area Transit Authority as they make some major cuts this fall. Several bus routes will be eliminated and there will be fewer trips on nights and weekends.

Justin Davis and Charles Johnson are with the Memphis Bus Riders Union, who is encouraging Memphians to speak out about the changes.

The Memphis International Auto Show

The Memphis Cook Convention Center is gearing up to open for the annual Memphis International Auto Show.

Melissa Moon provided a live look for the show on Live at 9.

Comedian Rod Man

You may know him from season eight of Last Comic Standing, but since then his career has taken him around the globe. This weekend you can see Rod Man at Chuckles Comedy House.