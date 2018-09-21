× Haslam: Tennessee unemployment rate remains low

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee officials say the state’s unemployment rate continues to remain near historic low levels.

According to preliminary numbers released Thursday, Tennessee’s unemployment rate was 3.6 percent for August or about 0.1 percent higher than it was in July. The state’s unemployment rate had been 3.5 percent for three consecutive months. The all-time lowest unemployment rate was 3.3 percent in September 2017, which lasted until January 2018.

Gov. Bill Haslam says in a statement that the state’s low unemployment numbers reflect a strong economy.

Between July and August, Haslam and labor officials report that nonfarm employment in Tennessee increased by 2,600 jobs.

The state has scheduled to release county unemployment data on September 27. Overall, the leisure and hospitality industry has seen the biggest increases in adding jobs.