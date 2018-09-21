× Get free admission to Mid-South museums

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Museums across the Mid-South will have free admission this weekend as part of the Smithsonian’s Museum Day.

The 14th annual event will be held Saturday, September 22.

In order to participate you’ll need to download a Museum Day ticket, which provides free general admission for two people.

The following museums will be participating:

Belz Museum of Asian and Judaic Art

Blues Hall of Fame Museum

Delta Blues Museum

Delta Gateway Museum

Dixon Gallery and Gardens

Memphis Music Hall of Fame

Memphis Rock ‘n’ Soul Museum

Mississippi River Museum

Morton Museum of Collierville History

The Crossroads Museum

To see the full list of museums participating, click here.