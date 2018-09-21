Get free admission to Mid-South museums
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Museums across the Mid-South will have free admission this weekend as part of the Smithsonian’s Museum Day.
The 14th annual event will be held Saturday, September 22.
In order to participate you’ll need to download a Museum Day ticket, which provides free general admission for two people.
The following museums will be participating:
- Belz Museum of Asian and Judaic Art
- Blues Hall of Fame Museum
- Delta Blues Museum
- Delta Gateway Museum
- Dixon Gallery and Gardens
- Memphis Music Hall of Fame
- Memphis Rock ‘n’ Soul Museum
- Mississippi River Museum
- Morton Museum of Collierville History
- The Crossroads Museum
To see the full list of museums participating, click here.