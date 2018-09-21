Five injured, including three infants, in Queens daycare stabbing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Two adults and three infants were injured during a knife attack in Queens early Friday morning.

According to PIX 11, authorities were called to a home on 161st Street in Flushing around 3:40 a.m. When they arrived they discovered three infants - two girls and a boy - as well as a daycare worker and one of the children's father had been stabbed.

Their accused attacker was also injured from a self-inflected knife wound, police said.

One of the little girls was rushed to the hospital in serious condition. No word on the conditions of the other victims.

It's unclear what led up to the attack.