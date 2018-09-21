Father catches repairman sniffing young daughters’ underwear on camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES – A Los Angeles family is speaking out after their home security camera captured a repairman going through the hamper in their little girls' room Wednesday morning, pulling out underwear and sniffing them.

The man was also seen stuffing a pair of undergarments in his pocket while he was supposed to be conducting repairs on the 3 and 5-year-old girls' bedroom. The footage was captured by a Nest camera perched on one of their cribs.

"I would have never imagined that somebody would do this," father Jason Cooper told KTLA.

Cooper said the moving company they hired had left their floors scratched, so the firm paid for a contractor to fix the issue.

"My wife thought he might have been a little bit creepy, but I didn't catch any red flags," Cooper said.

The shocked father said he was in another room when the repairman was there and only realized what had been happening when he checked footage after he left.

"And then the next clip I saw was him picking up a pair of underwear, one of my daughters' dirty underwear, turning around from the camera, but you can see him bringing it to his face," Cooper said.

Stunned and infuriated, Cooper complained to the moving company and filed a police report.

He also phoned the repairman directly, letting him know what the camera recorded and that he planned to share it with news outlets and on social media.

Cooper said he heard the man gasp, and he believes the repairman was going to try to apologize. But he says he told him he didn't want to hear anything he had to say.

"This gentleman violated a 5-year-old and 3-year-old's privacy, my family's privacy," Cooper said. "Obviously my wife and I are really distraught over this and we want other people to know."