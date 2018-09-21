× DeSoto Central High School evacuated after threat

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — DeSoto Central High School was evacuated Friday after a possible bomb threat.

School administrators say they received a letter about a possible threat that concerned them.

The Southaven Police Department was contacted and decided to evacuate the school while dogs sniffed for any device. The high school students were moved to the middle school while officials investigated.

Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite tweeted that the bomb threat came from a former student, and that the suspect had been located. He said everyone at the school was OK.

Friday night’s homecoming was still on, the district said at 11:30 a.m.

DESOTO CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL EVACUATION… Our Police did require an evacuation of students this morning for precautionary reasons after learning of a bomb threat by a former student on social media. All kids are OK. Bomb dogs are finishing up their job. Suspect has been located. — Darren Musselwhite (@darrenmuss) September 21, 2018