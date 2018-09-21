× Confederate group protests on Memphis river bridge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — About a dozen Confederate protesters carried flags Friday across the Big River Crossing connecting downtown Memphis to Arkansas as counter-protesters shouted for them to go home.

They say they are upset that the City of Memphis sold two parks containing statues of Confederate president Jefferson Davis and Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest to a nonprofit group that removed them last December.

Confederate 901 taking a walk across Big River Crossing today. We'll have details this evening on #WREG. pic.twitter.com/TtDveNleyV — Tim Simpson (@TSimpson_WREG3) September 21, 2018

Police met the protesters as they came off the bridge to make sure they knew what was, and wasn’t, allowed.

But a handful of counter-protesters were ready to show Confederate 901 members what they thought. Police tried to keep things calm.

The protest then moved to the park where Nathan Bedford Forrest’s statue once still and his grave remains. The group displayed their flags and flowers all under the watchful eye of police.

Confederate 901 protesters say Saturday will be their big demonstration, and Friday’s was just a run-through.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland spoke about the protests earlier Friday, looking back on the January protests that turned into a few people demonstrating and riding the interstate loop with flags flying.

“I think all of us at city hall were concerned the last time they were in town, but I do have full faith the police department has a plan set forth to maintain public safety, Strickland said.