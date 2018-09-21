× Bartlett school raise big money for Le Bonheur on Go Jim Go’s final training day

BARTLETT, Tenn. — More than $32,000. That’s how much students, teachers, and families collected this year for Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. Jim Jaggers and his team collected those donations on Friday during the final training day for this year’s ride. It gets underway in earnest on Wednesday.

You can see videos from each of the school stops here.

We will be adding photos soon from the day and they will be linked from this page.