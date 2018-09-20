× Woman’s suicide note was faked by accused killer, prosecutors allege

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of murdering a Dyersburg woman in 2017 wrote a false suicide note and filed a police report to cover up his crime, a grand jury said in his indictment.

Jason Riley, 29, is in the Shelby County Jail charged with the first-degree murder of his former girlfriend, Hollie Marie Adcock.

The Dyer County man was taken into custody Wednesday and transported back to Memphis, where the alleged crime took place. He also faces charges of tampering with evidence, filing a false police report and extortion.

Adcock was found with a gunshot wound April 9, 2017 and taken to Regional One Hospital, where she she later died. A suicide note was found at the scene, and suicide was believed to be the cause of her death.

But friends of Adcock, a Mississippi State sorority sister and former class president at Dyer County High School, said they never believed that story.