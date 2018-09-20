× Teen crashes car into wall after he was shot in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People in a South Memphis neighborhood were shocked to see part of the brick wall leading into their street knocked down by a young driver who was shot early Thursday morning.

Police say the driver was shot multiple times before crashing at the corner of Willett and Kerr.

“It was terrible. There were so many shots, that I got on the floor,” a neighbor said.

She says she heard nearly a dozen shots around 1 a.m. and then a loud bang. When she came outside, she saw a small Nissan Sentra in the middle of the street and people were trying to help the driver.

“They couldn’t move him out of the car, but he wasn’t responding to well,” the neighbor said.

You could see bullet holes in the windshield. Neighbors say the victim, a teenager, lives on Willett.

They say it appears he had just left his home when someone started shooting, causing him to drive through the vacant lot and brick wall.

“I saw a lady come from a house down the street and she said, ‘Is he hurt?” a neighbor said.

A friend of the victim was surprised to hear what happened at the end of his street and told us he had no idea what the shooting was about.

Neighbors say they’re fortunate no one else was hurt.

“What if he had run his car into somebody’s house? What if he there had been a house right here? And look how he came through that gate, what if there had been people walking down the street?”

The victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition. But there’s no word on how he’s doing.

So far, police have not released any suspect information. If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.