× Tanger Outlet in Southaven hosting job fair

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Tanger Factory Outlet in Southaven will host a job fair on Tuesday.

Several brand name and upscale retailers such as Ann Taylor, Chico’s, Kate Spade, Nike, Tommy Hilfiger, Under Armour and more are looking to employ full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions, the company said.

The job fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and 5-7 p.m., in Suite 1065 of the mall at 5205 Airways in Southaven,

Applicants are encouraged to come dressed for success and bring multiple copies of their resumes.

For more information and a current list of open positions, visit http://www.tangeroutlet.com/southaven/careers.