Police searching for suspect connected to several fires at Fox Meadows apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Investigators are trying to track down an arsonist who seems to be targeting a Fox Meadows apartment complex.

“I don’t want my apartment getting set on fire. I don’t know what’s going on,” resident Antonio Ayers said.

People living in the Ceder Mills apartment complex on Mendenhall say they are seeing flames too often.

“I personally think it’s probably some child around here with a fire fetish or something,” Ayers said.

Two weeks ago, we showed you flames shooting from the leasing office. It took nearly 50 first responders to get it under control.

Two days ago, the Memphis Fire Department responded to another fire. This time at the back of the complex. Investigators are now calling both arson.

“Fire is nothing to play with, because I have kids and a wife, and I’m trying to protect myself,” Ayers said.

He says those aren’t the only fires that have been set either.

“First the garbage can got set on fire. I mean, I stay right there, so I can see pretty much everything.”

He doesn’t know who is lighting up his complex, but he fears what the actions could lead to if the person isn’t stopped.

Other people living here have their own speculations.

“They probably don’t want to pay rent or they made them mad or something,” resident Darrell Miller said.

Regardless of the reason, people who call it home just don’t want anyone to get hurt.

“I hope they find out who did it, because we don’t need that in this area,” resident Jonathan Love said.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.