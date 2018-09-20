× Police investigating two separate overnight shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police were called to two separate shootings overnight.

The first happened on Mount Olive and Pope Street.

First responders confirmed to WREG that the victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment in a private vehicle. They were unable to provide any details on the victim’s condition.

Several hours later, officers were called to Willett and Kerr where they found a man shot inside a car. That victim had multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

He was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Authorities have not released any suspect information in either case.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.