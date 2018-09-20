Oreo to release cake-flavored cookie in celebration of Mickey Mouse’s 90th birthday

Happy Birthday, Mickey Mouse! Disney’s iconic mouse turns 90 this year and to celebrate, Disney has teamed up with Oreo for a special birthday treat.

According to ABC News, Oreo is releasing limited-edition, birthday cake-flavored cookies to mark the 90th anniversary of Mickey Mouse.

.@Disney and @Oreo are celebrating Mickey Mouse's 90th birthday with limited-edition BIRTHDAY CAKE-FLAVORED Oreos and our dreams are coming true! https://t.co/AM8HBYIm7e pic.twitter.com/CHF9O7G6f8 — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 19, 2018

There are reportedly three different Mickey-themed designs on the chocolate wafers themselves. ABC News said these designs include a party horn, a big 90, and Mickey Mouse himself.

These special, celebratory cookies will be available nationwide starting September 24, while supplies last.