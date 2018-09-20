× Manhunt ongoing after Desoto County man eludes police twice

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — The Desoto County Sheriff’s Department is on the hunt for a wanted man after he was able to elude authorities twice.

Justin Allan Jones is reportedly wanted out of Desoto County for violating his probation and aggravated assault.

On Wednesday, Jones was spotted in Hernando but was able to escape when officers tried to stop him. Several hours later he was spotted again but this time at the rest area on Interstate 55.

Again, authorities said he was able to escape capture.

Now they believe he’s hiding in a wooded area off of Love Road.

If you see Jones, call police immediately.