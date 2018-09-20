× Live at 9: Fall allergies, Nicholas London & cooking with Chef Ragan

What you need to know about fall allergies

The third week in September means more than cooler weather and plenty of football. That same week is also Asthma Peak Week, which may seem strange since we often associate allergies with spring.

Dr Jay Lieberman is a pediatric allergist.

Local musician gives back to St Jude

A Memphis musician is pledging to spend the next year raising money for St Jude, the hospital that saved his life.

Nicholas London is clear of his cancer now and is doing what he can to make sure that other young people have access to the hospital's life-saving care.

Cooking with Chef Ragan

We ring in a new season this weekend and to celebrate Chef Ragan Oglesby has a dinner recipe that you can make tonight.