Former Munford High student charged with burglary after making threat on campus

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A 19-year-old who caused a lockdown when he walked onto the Munford High School campus Wednesday told officers he “came to f*** the whole school up,” Tipton County authorities said.

Kyle Gonzales, a former student at the school, is charged with burglary.

According to a police officer’s account, Gonzales allegedly entered the school around 8:30 through an unlocked back door, walked into a classroom filled with students and a teacher, and kept his hands in the pockets of his jacket.

Though he appeared to have a weapon, officers searched the campus and said it appeared to be safe.

Gonzales, whose eyes were circled in a black substance, reportedly resisted arrest and pulled out a phone, asking an officer to take his mugshot.

As he was being handcuffed on the ground, an officer reported he was yelling incoherent statements, including “I came to f*** the whole school up, I got my nine inch nails on, I came prepared” and “I can eat dirt all day, the sky is so blue … I came to Juul the school up,” apparently referencing a Juul electronic smoking device.

The officer said he appeared to be under the influence of an intoxicating substance.

No one was injured in the incident and no weapon was found.