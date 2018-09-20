× Couple suing after appearance on ‘Street Outlaws Memphis’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A couple who appeared on the Discovery Channel’s “Street Outlaws Memphis” is suing saying the producers of the show encouraged tense situations which nearly cost a man his life after a fight broke out.

Attorneys for Chad and Genny Larkin filed the federal lawsuit in Memphis where the show was filmed.

According to the lawsuit, Larkin received a message from Jonathan “JJ Da Boss” Day prior to filming asking if he would be interested in racing. The illegal race had a $1,000 buy in and the pot would be given to the winning racer. Larkin agreed to participate and traveled to Memphis in September 2017.

Filming took place in the 4300 block of Riverport Road. Once they arrived, all the invited racers were reportedly told by the producers of the show to get inside the other racers’ heads. Trash talking was reportedly encouraged.

After trash talking Day and the other Street Outlaws at least once, Larkin said Day and several other members of his crew attacked. The men allegedly kicked Larkin in the head and body causing multiple injuries including a torn meniscus, a torn hamstring and a torn thigh muscle. He also reportedly was left with a bulging disk in his back, a chipped tooth, busted lips, a black eye and a swollen face and shoulder.

Larkin’s wife was also reportedly injured during the encounter.

Day was later arrested by Memphis police and charged with aggravated assault.

The couple are now seeking up to $5 million, claiming that the production company and Discovery Channel encouraged the tension and violence that ultimately led to their injuries.

They also accused the defendants of heavily editing the footage to create their own narrative of events.