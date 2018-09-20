× Bomb Squad called for cannonballs in Cooper-Young yard

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some antique cannonballs in a Cooper-Young yard caused a disturbance Thursday that had police calling out the Bomb Squad.

But in the end, the threat turned out to be a dud.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of Bruce near Southern at noon Thursday.

When they arrived they found what appeared to be Civil War-era cannonballs in the front yard of the home.

An X-ray was performed and police determined they were not an explosive threat, MPD said.