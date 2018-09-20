Bomb Squad called for cannonballs in Cooper-Young yard
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some antique cannonballs in a Cooper-Young yard caused a disturbance Thursday that had police calling out the Bomb Squad.
But in the end, the threat turned out to be a dud.
Officers were called to the 1000 block of Bruce near Southern at noon Thursday.
When they arrived they found what appeared to be Civil War-era cannonballs in the front yard of the home.
An X-ray was performed and police determined they were not an explosive threat, MPD said.