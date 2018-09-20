× Alliance of American Football reveals Memphis team name, logo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Alliance of American Football has revealed the name of the new Memphis team.

The team’s name: The Memphis Express.

“The name stands for progression, passion and fun, which are all traits that I find in the everyday Memphian,” said Kosha Irby, President of the Express. “The city will be able to connect with this name and this identity because I think it truly represents not only today, but the future. The red, white, and blue in the logo reflect Memphis’ place at the heart of America.”

“Today is the day to get on board the Memphis Express,” he said.

According to the league, Memphis was one of four teams who revealed their names to the public on Thursday. The other teams include the Atlanta Legends, Birmingham Iron and Orland Apollos.

Play begins in February.