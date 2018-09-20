× 1 of the officers involved in police shooting identified as relative of MPA president

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Michael Williams, the president of the Memphis Police Association, will not be involved in the investigation of the of the recent officer-involved shooting due to conflict.

It was revealed on Thursday afternoon, that one of the officers involved in the shooting that left Martavious Banks in critical condition is related to Williams.

The MPA released an officials statement saying:

“The public will learn that one of the officers is a relative of MPA President Mike Williams. He will, therefore, not be involved in this case nor will he be handling it. The MPA is confident that the TBI will be thorough and impartial in its investigation of this case.”

“We are also hopeful that the Memphis Police Department will conduct an impartial administrative investigation. To determine if departmental policies and procedures were followed. If the investigation reveals that officers violated policies and procedures They will be held accountable for their actions. But it is our job here at the MPA to make sure that the officers are treated fairly and receive their due process. In the absence of confirmed facts, it is not helpful for anyone to make comments or judgments based on unsubstantiated assumptions.”