× Woman accused of torturing 7-year-old relative

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Hickory Hill woman is facing serious charges after allegedly torturing her own relative, a 7-year-old girl. Le’Niecia Gray, 26, is accused of abusing the child multiple times last year, while she had custody of her.

She would allegedly beat the girl, tie her up and starve her. A court document says Gray tied up the girl in a bedroom overnight and wouldn’t let her eat or go to the bathroom.

The little girl missed school for weeks, and it was soon discovered she was covered with bruises and scratches. Her grandmother got custody in September after Child Protective Services came in to investigate.

“It’s kind of still touchy with me because she (the child) didn’t deserve it,” the grandmother said.

She says Gray denied starving the girl and told CPS the child hurt herself by banging into walls and trying to climb out of a broken window.

Gray was arrested on Tuesday, more than a year after the alleged abuse. We asked police why it took so long but haven’t gotten an answer.

Gray claims the child suffers from Bipolar Disorder and has a history of hurting herself. However, at this point, the child’s grandmother says the little girl is doing a lot better, but continues to see a therapist.

“I mean, she got a long way to go.”

Gray was awarded custody of the girl years ago after the child’s mother went to prison.

As if all of this wasn’t bad enough, the child’s grandmother says the child often ate food out of the garbage at school because she wasn’t getting enough at home.