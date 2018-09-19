× Williams-Sonoma recruiting for 2,000 seasonal, part-time jobs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Williams-Sonoma is recruiting applicants for more than 2,000 seasonal and part-time jobs at its Olive Branch, Mississippi distribution facility.

The company will have a booth in the Green Lots section of Tiger Lane for these University of Memphis games:

Saturday, October 6, time TBD, University of Connecticut game/U of M homecoming

Saturday, October 13, time TBD, University of Central Florida

Interested applicants may also apply online at www.wsapplymemphis.com or complete applications Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 7755 Polk Lane in Olive Branch.