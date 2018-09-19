Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ashanti Clark loves breakfast sandwiches but doesn't care for the drive thru line.

"The morning breakfast rush is horrible. Normally you're in the drive-thru, it's too long. People are ordering for the whole entire office."

She likes the idea of cooking them at home, but with three kids, it needs to be quick.

"The five minute thing immediately got my attention, because that`s about all the time I have in the morning. If I can make enough for all of us to grab one and go, that would be perfect."

The Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker has nonstick coating and the removable parts are dishwasher safe.

"It's a lot smaller than I thought it would be."

But she was okay with that because it frees up counter space.

The instructions were pretty simple:plug it in and the red power light will come on. She lightly sprayed the rings with nonstick cooking spray and let the unit preheat.

Once preheated, which took less than a minute, she sliced an English muffin and placed the bottom half onto the bottom plate. Then laid a slice of round provolone cheese on top of the English muffin and added a precooked sausage patty.

Next, she lowered the ring with the cooking plate in place, scrambled one egg and poured the egg mix onto the cooking plate and topped it with the other half of the English muffin. She closed the lid and set the timer for five minutes.

Using an oven mit, Clark lifted the top and removed the cooking plate allowing the egg to drop onto the sandwich and lifted the ring.

"Oh wow! That looks good!"

Taste test time.

The English muffin was toasted perfectly.

Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker, you passed the Does It Work test.