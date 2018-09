× Suspect in custody after Munford High School lock down

MUNFORD, Tenn. — Munford High School was temporarily locked down on Wednesday after someone reportedly entered the building.

According to Tipton County Schools, “an unauthorized person” entered the school. The school was immediately placed on lock down to keep students safe, but school officials said no weapons were found.

The suspect has been apprehended.

WREG is working to learn more information.