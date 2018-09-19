× Protesters take to the street after man is injured in officer-involved shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Protesters showed up in large numbers asking why Memphis officers turned off their body and dash cameras before shooting 25-year-old Martavious Banks.

Marion Denton is the organizer.

“Memphis police don’t have any answers for this. His body cam was off. They were shut off. So what are we supposed to do, sit here and let this happen?” he said.

Denton says he comes in peace, but he wants answers and accountability.

“The police officers, instead of being interviewed from duty, they need to be fired and charged. It’s not going to stop until they are fired and charged.”

At one point, things got heated when Keedran Franklin walked up to officers and started yelling in their face. MPD put up barricades shortly after.

“Rallings got on the news and said those cameras were turned off, and he’s not confident police was followed. That’s an admission of guilt, and I’m mad as hell. I can’t take it no more,” a protester said.

The passion was easily perceptible, but now the message is clear.

“They need to pay their officers higher wages, give them some training, stop the racism and stop corrupt police officers. Just get rid of them,” a protester said.

Protesters eventually moved to where the shooting happened at Gill and Elvis Presley. They sat in the street and locked arms.

About 15 minutes later, police showed up and told people they had five seconds to get out of the street or they’ll be arrested. People started moving, but not fast enough. Officers started tackling protesters in the street and several were arrested.