Police: Man arrested after failed robbery setup, shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was taken into custody on Tuesday after police said he pulled a gun on a man who was trying to buy a gun from him.

On September 2, the victim told police he arranged to buy a gun that he found for sale on Instagram. The man said he met the seller at the Stone Bridge Crossing Apartments and was in the process of handing over the money when the seller suddenly pointed the gun at him.

The man yelled for his friends – who were still in the car- to drive away while he took off running towards a nearby apartment.

That’s when the suspect allegedly opened fire, striking the vehicle and the driver inside.

Police said they were eventually able to identify the shooter as Claude Pagou based on the phone number used in his Instagram account.

The 18-year-old reportedly confessed to setting up the robbery and showing the victim the gun. It appears he didn’t confess to the shooting.

Pagou was charged with attempted aggravated robbery.