Police: 3 suspects wanted after man is shot in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for three suspects after a man was shot in the 500 block of Mallory in South Memphis.
The male victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
The first suspect is described as a male with a large afro. He was last seen wearing all black clothes and armed with a gun. The second suspect is described as male wearing a black shirt.
There is no description for the third suspect.
Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.