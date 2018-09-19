Live at 9: Sports gambling, Pick Awards & the Mid-South Fair

Sports gambling

A Supreme Court decision last spring to allow individual states to legalize sports betting is proving to be a boon for the Tunica, Mississippi area.

Justin Carter is with Hollywood Casino Family of Casinos.

Pick Me Awards

Memphis is celebrating people on the front lines of one of the Bluff City's top industries: tourism. Liza Wheaton has won the Pick Awards before, thanks to her enthusiastic work on the Blue Suede Brigade, and Mary Schmitz is with the Convention and Visitor's Bureau.

Mid-South Fair

Two days until the Mid-South Fair opens for its 161st run and an annual favorite is the youth talent contest. Winning that competition 14 years ago helped launch Justin Allen Tate's career, and so far that has included touring with Broadway shows and working with Cirque de Soleil.

Watercooler Wednesday

It's Wednesday and that means it is time for everyone's favorite segment. Danni Bruns and Steve Conley joined us for Watercooler Wednesday.