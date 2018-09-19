Go Jim Go’s 2018 second tour day visits Oxford, Batesville, and other schools in North Mississippi

OXFORD, Miss. — Go Jim Go has grown so much that all the schools raising money won’t fit into the time we have during our main ride week, so we add tour days to get them all in. Oxford, Batesville, and other communities in north Mississippi were are part of 2018’s second tour day.

The riders were thrilled to collect checks from so many schools to benefit Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

Check out all 1,200+ photos from the day, videos, and more on the Go Jim Go Facebook page!

Here’s are some of the pictures:

Go Jim Go is a 6-day telethon on wheels featuring Jim Jaggers, WREG News Channel 3 Meteorologist Jim Jaggers and the Go Jim Go Cycling Team ride 333 miles throughout the region raising money for Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. Since its inception, Go Jim Go has raised more than $2 million for Le Bonheur.

Anything that matters to children, matters to Le Bonheur. Everything they do gives each child they serve at Le Bonheur a chance to enjoy a healthier and safer childhood.

Recognized among the nation’s “Best Children’s Hospitals” by U.S. News & World Report for eight consecutive years, Le Bonheur is always on the side of children, advocating on their behalf so they can provide them with the care they need. They are a Magnet-designated facility, the ultimate credential for high-quality patient care. And The Leapfrog Group named Le Bonheur Children’s a Top Children’s Hospital in 2017 — one of the most competitive honors hospitals can receive when it comes to safe patient care.

From the ordinary bumps and sniffles of childhood to its most life-altering extremes, Le Bonheur Children’s is prepared for whatever a child’s life might throw at us. We are never surprised by what kids bring with them when they come through our doors.

It’s been that way since they opened in 1952. They’ve mattered to children every day since.