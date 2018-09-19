× Dyer County man arrested on murder charge months after woman’s death

DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — A Dyer County man was arrested by U.S. Marshals on Wednesday in the death of a 22-year-old woman in Memphis in 2017.

Jason Chase Riley was indicted by a Shelby County grand jury on charges of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, extortion and falsifying a police report. He is on his way back to Shelby County and will be booked into jail here.

The alleged victim, Hollie Marie Adcock, died April 9, 2017 at Regional One Hospital in Memphis, according to her obituary.

Her parents released the following statement:

“These last 17 months have been incredibly difficult on our family and friends. Hollie could light up any room and her loss has left a void that is impossible to fill. We know that God has sustained us during this time, and we know where Hollie is and we will see her again for eternity. We have prayed believing that the truth would be revealed and we continue to pray that justice will be served. This indictment does not bring Hollie back and our heart breaks for everyone involved. We cannot comment on any specifics at this time and we ask for you to please respect our family’s privacy as we navigate these tough days.”

This is a developing story.