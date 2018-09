× Deputies searching for missing 39-year-old man

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities are searching for a missing 39-year-old man.

Damiean Johnson was last seen on August 30, 2018 in the Millington/Frayser area. Johnson has a medical condition that requires attention.

He’s 5-foot-10 and weighs 170 pounds.

Anyone who knows about Johnson’s whereabouts is urged to call 911.