County, city leaders call for TBI involvement in all police shooting cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Commissioner and Memphis City Council member will sponsor a joint resolution requesting state investigators handle all officer-involved shootings, not just fatalities.

The resolution by Commissioner Tami Sawyer and Councilman Edmund Ford Jr. comes in the wake of Monday night’s shooting of a man by Memphis Police officers. Martavius Banks was listed in critical condition, but did not die in the shooting.

MPD was handling its own investigation of the shooting until Tuesday afternoon, when the district attorney requested Tennessee Bureau of Investigation become involved after she received new information in the case. Local agencies may use their discretion on calling TBI in non-fatal shootings.

“The 24 hour delay in requesting TBIs involvement in this case has brought community outcry and concern,” Sawyer said in a statement.

The city resolution is in support of a state-level resolution drafted by state Rep. G.A. Hardaway and state Sen. Brian Kelsey, requesting TBI immediately in the instance of injury or fatality in an officer-involved shooting.