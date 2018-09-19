× Amber Alert issued for three-week-old Memphis baby

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — TBI issued an Amber Alert overnight for a three-week-old boy allegedly abducted by his father in Memphis.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says little Steven Smith was taken by his father, 21-year-old Stevie Boyd, from an apartment complex in Whitehaven around 10:50 Tuesday night.

Boyd does not have custody of the child, and he fired shots at the mother during the incident, police said.

He was last seen running from the apartments in the 4200 block of Graceland.

Memphis Police issued a City Watch for the child, and TBI issued an Amber Alert early Wednesday.

Anyone who has seen Stevie Boyd or Steven Smith is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Memphis Police Department at (901) 545-2677.