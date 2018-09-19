MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There will be closures again on the east leg of I-240 this week as crews replace several interstate access ramps.

Wednesday and Thursday nights from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., the ramp from I-240 eastbound to Poplar Avenue westbound will be closed. The ramp from Poplar Avenue westbound to I-240 westbound also will be closed.

From Friday at 9 p.m. until Monday at 6 a.m., all of I-240 will be closed between the I-40 split and the 385 split. Poplar Avenue will remain open, but there will be no interstate access during this time.

Full closures of I-240 and Poplar Avenue are also planned for several weekends in October.

Go to www.tn.gov/tdot/memfix4 for more information.