WREG uncovers history of complaints at Tennessee Academy of Cosmetology

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Academy of Cosmetology ceased operations, posting a note on its door that students will have to go elsewhere to finish their training.

They gave no reason for the sudden closure. But WREG reported problems at the school for years.

It was 2015 when WREG started getting complaints about the cosmetology school that has two locations in Memphis.

Bridget Jones was one of the many students upset about how the school handled their financial aid. But she was one of only a few willing to go public about the school accessing financial aid accounts after telling students to turn over their pin numbers.

William Oxley was the owner then.

"So far, no student has complained about anything that I am aware of that the board did not end up dissolving. Because when we present our side, that was the end of it," Jones said.

WREG fond numerous complaints against the school. But very little action from the state.

The U.S. government did find the school mishandled government financial aid by not turning over funds after students left the school, miscalculating loan money and not properly dispersing funds in students' accounts.

Those same problems continued over the years.

Just this week, WREG received phone calls from more students who said the school took over their financial aid and never gave them the balances they were due.

WREG investigators were already digging to see what action the government had taken to help the students.

The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance told us in the last three years there had been at least five more complaints against the the Tennessee Academy of Cosmetology.

The state did not say it forced the school to close.

But says it is working to release more information about the sudden shutdown and what happens with students and their money.

The cosmetology school did post a letter on its door and emailed students the names of other school where they could continue their studies and information on how to get refunds.